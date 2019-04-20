× Kwik Trip creates ice cream after their Karuba Gold Cappuccino

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Love Kwik Trip coffee? Then you’ll love this news.

The convenience store has created a Karuba Gold Cappuccino-flavored ice cream.

Kwik Trip shared Saturday, April 20, photos to their Facebook page of the new frozen treat.

According to the post, last year, the company asked for the public’s ideas for a future ice cream flavor and Karuba Gold Cappuccino was the winner.

“Thanks to our Dairy team, it’s finally here! Karuba Gold Cappuccino Ice Cream is en route to your store,” the post reads.

It’s not clear when exactly the ice cream will hit the shelves, but keep an eye out for the new flavor in the frozen section of your nearest Kwik Trip.