Memorial started for man, 2 girls found dead in Outagamie County home

SEYMOUR, Wis. — A memorial is growing for a man and two young children found dead inside an Outagamie County home.

Police responded to the Seymour home for a domestic disturbance about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18.

When they were unable to make contact with anyone inside, a SWAT team was called to the scene.

Inside the home they found a 35-year-old man, a 3-year-old girl and a 3-month-old girl dead.

All day Friday, April 19 and throughout the day Saturday, April 20, community members dropped off balloons and stuffed animals at a tree nearby.

Officials say there is no active threat.

Meantime, a GoFundMe account has been created for the Seymour family.