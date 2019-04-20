Own a piece of theater history with The Milwaukee Rep’s prop sale 🎭

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Rep is one of Milwaukee's premier theater venues, and they put on countless shows per year. Their props and costumes add up quickly -- and they take up plenty of space. Each year, the venue hosts a prop sale to get rid of their unneeded props. On Saturday, April 20, Christina stopped by to check out the popular sale and see what was up for grabs.

About Milwaukee Rep Prop Sale (website)

For the past two seasons Milwaukee Repertory Theater has been warehousing costumes, hats, shoes, accessories, fabric, props, set decoration, furniture, draperies, surplus tools, materials, stage equipment and specialty items from past productions and THERE IS NO MORE STORAGE SPACE LEFT. Everything is for sale at “Get This Stuff Out of Here” prices on Saturday, April 20 from 10am – 2pm in the Paint Shop at Milwaukee Repertory Theater (108 E Wells).

Items of note include: Furniture and lots of snowy Christmas trees from Christmas at Pemberley, wall art and glorious draperies and swags from The Chinese Lady, super modern table from Junk, baskets from Guards at the Taj, American flag window shades from All Night Strut, Christmas finery from Christmas Carol and Christmas at Pemberley, light fixtures from the Stackner Cabaret, set dressing, book cases, furniture, hand props, a couple of sad spinet pianos, newel posts, stair spindles and doors from many past productions, and so much more!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Doors open at 10am on Saturday, April 20. All sales are final and sold in “as is” condition. Payment

by cash or check only. All sales are cash and carry, will not be held for pickup without full payment

and must be removed from The Rep by 2pm the day of the sale.