'Puppy' discovered by California hiker turns out to be infant coyote

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — A hiker who thought he discovered a puppy along a San Diego trail in March actually ended up taking in a coyote pup.

San Diego Humane Society said the man was walking his dog on March 22 in Tierrasanta when he thought he had discovered an abandoned puppy. He ended up bringing the animal home and calling the Humane Society to report his discovery.

Humane Law Enforcement found that the puppy wasn’t a pooch at all, but actually in fact a coyote pup.

Officers brought the little coyote to the society’s Project Wildlife, which works to rehabilitate wildlife for release back into the wild.

The pup was then transferred for care at Fund for Animals in Ramona.

SDHS said the pup’s mother may have been moving the den when the hiker discovered the animal. Coyotes move their dens regularly to protect their young or re-use their den multiple times.