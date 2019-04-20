Savor the flavors of Easter with Fleming’s Steakhouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- On Easter Sunday, many families around Milwaukee will come together and share a delicious meal. Chefs from Fleming's Steakhouse stopped by the Fox6 WakeUp studios on Saturday, April 20 to share some of their delicious recipes that are perfect for the spring holiday.

Quiche

Ingredients:

1 pie dough (favorite store-bought brand)

4 oz. wt caramelized onions

4 oz. wt asparagus dautéed

2 oz. wt green peas, thawed

3 oz. wt herb goat cheese

4 cups heavy cream

8 eggs

½ tsp black pepper

Method

Spray spring form pan with spray. Place dough into pan, ensuring there are no cracks in dough and all sides are covered. Weigh out vegetables and goat cheese per quiche. Evenly distribute onions, asparagus and peas in pan. Crumble goat cheese over top of the vegetables. Whisk cream and liquid egg together. Pour egg mix into pan. Add black pepper to quiche and stir slightly to incorporate. Cover quiche with foil. Bake in 375⁰ oven for 1 hour 30 minutes. Remove foil, bake for 15 minutes until quiche is set. Remove from oven and let cool room temperature for 30 minutes.

Tomato Hollandaise

Ingredients

6 egg yolks

1 lb. butter, melted

2 TBSP lemon juice

½ tsp Tabasco sauce

½ cup tomatoes, ½” diced

Method

Place egg yolks in mixing bowl and then place the mixing bowl over a pot of boiling water. Whip the eggs vigorously with a whisk until smooth and thick with a temperature of 145°. Slowly add the softened butter into the whipped eggs while whisking until all butter has been incorporated. Add lemon juice, Tabasco sauce, and tomatoes; blend well into sauce. Pour over quiche.

