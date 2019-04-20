× Woman gets 3 years for stealing nearly $230K from grocery store self-checkout machines

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman convicted of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from Fred Meyer self-checkout machines has been sentenced to three years in prison.

A jury in March convicted Emily Tallman, 37, a loss prevention manager, of stealing nearly $230,000 from the machines. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office previously said Tallman stole the money at the Fred Meyer Gateway store from Jan. 25, 2017 through June 21, 2017.

Tallman was sentenced to three years in prison April 12. She was convicted March 5 on 14 counts of first-degree theft and seven counts of first-degree aggravated theft.

Evidence presented during the trial showed she used her employee badge to enter the store outside of normal business hours, according to the attorney’s office, who says Tallman would then approach the self-checkout machines with a shopping cart, open the machines, hold a clipboard to block the store’s surveillance cameras and reach inside the machine to withdraw cash stored inside.

The company had regional loss prevention investigators start looking into the thefts after Tallman reported she was unable to figure out how or why the self-checkout machines kept coming up short on cash, according to the DA.