'Fat and old' Kenosha man facing multiple charges after 'using crack', leading officers on high-speed chase

WATERFORD, Wis. — A Kenosha man is facing multiple charges after leading police on a pursuit from Waterford to Waukesha on Sunday, April 21.

Around 2 a.m., a Waterford Police Officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle that was bearing a registration plate that did not match the description of the vehicle. When the officer made contact with the driver, the officer observed an open, blue-colored pouch sitting on the front passenger’s seat. The pouch contained several small plastic bags filled with a white substance.

When the driver was asked what was inside the blue pouch, the driver asked, “What pouch?” When the officer replied, “The blue pouch sitting next to you,” the driver said, “I’m outta here!”

The driver then accelerated north on Highway 164 at a high rate of speed with the officer in pursuit. Speeds had reached over 100 miles per hour when the officer terminated the pursuit after losing sight of the car in the City of Waukesha.

Waukesha police officers and Waukesha County deputies soon found the suspect vehicle unoccupied near Rosemary St. and Arcadian Ave. The driver was identified as a 57-year-old man from Kenosha — and he was found hiding in a yard across from his car. He told arresting officers he was “too fat and old to be jumping over fences.”

The man also admitted to officers that he had just used crack cocaine near the intersection of Highway 36 and Highway 164, and that he would have gone faster — had his vehicle’s “rev limit” allowed him to do so.

The driver is being charged with felony eluding a police officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of cocaine (second offense), felony fourth offense OWI, probation violation, operation after revocation/OWI related and several traffic violations.