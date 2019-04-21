× Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze at apartment building near Fond du lac and Good Hope

MILWAUKEE — Firefighters were on scene of a two-alarm fire at an apartment building near Fond du Lac and Good Hope Sunday night, April 21.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. By 9:30 p.m., the flame were extinguished — and FOX6 News was awaiting word on any injuries.

Two residents leaving the scene said everyone made it out OK — but there were concerns that a woman may have been injured.

Fire crews were starting to leave the scene around 9:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.