George Zimmerman, acquitted in shooting of Trayvon Martin, banned from Tinder

Posted 3:30 pm, April 21, 2019
Tinder/George Zimmerman (Getty Images)

MIAMI — The ex-neighborhood watch volunteer who killed an unarmed teenager in Florida in 2012 has been banned from the dating app Tinder.

An emailed statement from Tinder cited users’ safety as a reason for removing George Zimmerman’s profile.

An article by Tampa, Florida, weekly Creative Loafing says Zimmerman used a fake name on the dating app.

Zimmerman was acquitted in the shooting of Trayvon Martin on the grounds of self-defense.

He has had several run-ins with the law, including a 2015 arrest after he was accused of throwing a wine bottle at his girlfriend. The case was dropped.

In November, he entered a no contest plea to resolve a charge of stalking a private investigator associated with a documentary on Martin.

