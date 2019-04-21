‘Great opportunity:’ Brewers’ wives give back, serving dinner for vets’ families at Fisher House Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have brought a lot of excitement on the field early this season, and their wives were also in the giving mood.

With the players warming up at Miller Park, their wives warmed up ovens in the kitchen — giving back before the game.

“Tonight is really fun,” said Katina Shaw, VP of Brewers community relations. “Our wives are very active in support of our ‘Beyond the Diamond’ community outreach initiative.”

Ryan Braun’s wife, Larisa, joined others — putting together a great meal at Fisher House Wisconsin.

“We are here at Fisher House and we are making dinner for the veterans’ families that live here and we are making spaghetti bolognese for them with bread sticks and salad,” said Braun.

Fisher House is a place for veterans’ families to stay at no cost while a loved on is receiving treatment at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.

“A lot of our wives have family members who have served in the military, so this was a no brainer for them, so they’re very honored to be here and to help the families as much as possible. The last thing they need to worry about is where they are going to get their next hot meal, especially when their family is at the VA Hospital being treated,” said Shaw.

Shaw said this was just one of the many community activities the wives take part in during the season.

“A lot of them have nothing to do during the day, so I look for opportunities for them to give back, and I have no problem getting wives to help out,” said Shaw.

It’s something they look forward to.

“I feel really lucky. During the season, we get to do a lot of different things and we are put in contact with a lot of different organizations and people, so it’s like, a great opportunity to get to know a lot of different organizations and what they do for the community, and it’s also cool to be able to help each and every one of them. This one is one of my favorites,” said Braun.

Some of the other organizations the wives team up with and work with during the season include Habitat for Humanity and the Sojourner Family Peace Center.