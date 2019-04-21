‘Makes no sense:’ Some neighbors question pursuit ‘down residential street’ that led to fatal crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- FOX6 News on Sunday, April 21 obtained new video showing the moments after a police pursuit ended in a crash and fire outside a home near 13th and Capitol on Saturday evening. Police from MPD's District 5 were among the first on scene, and while they knew the suspect was going fast, questions remained about just how fast the suspect vehicle was traveling at the moment of impact.

"The car was all the way up in the house," said Sherman Johnson.

The crash left Johnson and his family with questions as they gathered around the table for Easter dinner.

"Why are you chasing someone doing 80 miles per hour down a residential street? That makes no sense to me," said Johnson.

Police said just before 5 p.m., officers conducting a drug investigation near 40th and Auer spotted someone inside a vehicle suspected of dealing drugs. A traffic stop was attempted, but the vehicle did not stop, and a pursuit ensued.

Near 13th and Capitol, police said the driver disregarded a stop sign, proceeded into the intersection and collided with an S-U-V before sliding into a vacant home at the corner of 13th and Capitol.

The suspect vehicle burst into flames and the home caught fire.

"It was on fire at that point. All this intersection was filled with police and fire engines," said Johnson.

The driver of the SUV that was struck was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, a 27-year-old man, was taken to the hospital -- where he died.

Police said the pursuit reached speeds between 60 and 80 miles per hour.

"One thing is for sure -- he, the suspect fleeing, was driving at a very high rate of speed," said MPD Inspector Jutiki Jackson. "We have individuals that are committing major felonies in the city -- violent felonies in the city. They're drug dealing. They're destroying neighborhoods. When they take off from officers, we're going to pursue."

Some neighbors, on the other hand, wondered whether the pursuit should've happened.

"The crime is out of control. We all understand that and want the police to do their job, and we want to help them, but we need them to exercise better judgment," said Johnson.