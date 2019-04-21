× ‘This city is getting crazy:’ Milwaukee residents fed up with violence after shooting near 22nd and Townsend

MILWAUKEE — Violence continues to rock Milwaukee as police have dealt with several back-to-back incidents over the past several days. The latest crime was especially troublesome for residents in one North Side neighborhood near 22nd and Townsend.

Scrubbing the grill while getting ready for a holiday meal, Samuel Campbell wishes he could also clean up the streets. Easter Sunday morning, April 21 was no different.

“It was crazy stuff always happening,” said Campbell. “A lot of gun shots, that’s all I remember. A lot of gunshots.”

Ishmere Williams says that sound startled many.

“The whole block woke up,” said Williams. “Kids out here, everything early in the morning.”

Residents watched as Milwaukee police combed the vehicle and surrounding area for evidence.

“Police were around the car and there was a rescue,” said Campbell.

The response came after witnesses told Fox6 the driver was driving backwards on the street near 22nd and Townsend, seemingly trying to get away from a gunman when he was shot and crashed into a tree.

“I saw the ambulance and the police, firetrucks and things going so fast,” said Selty Perkins, a nearby resident.

Officers say the 23-year-old man who’s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was taken to the hospital.

“I feel sorry for the family of whoever they are,” said Campbell.

A holy holiday marked by senseless violence.”

“This city is getting crazy,” said Williams.

“I thought it was going to be a great day, but that happened and it kind of spoiled it,” said Campbell.

But residents here say this incident will not shake their faith that one day soon, they’ll stop waking up to scenes like this.

“No violence, period,” said Williams.

“Hope and pray,” said Perkins.

Milwaukee police continue to search for a suspect and a motive.