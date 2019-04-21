Waukesha North HS senior setting records from the softball mound

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA-- Maddy Anderson is a senior at Waukesha North High School. She is a pitcher on the softball team. So far in the 2019 season, she has pitched a no-hitter, a perfect game and set the new school record for strikeouts in a game with 18. In the fall, she is planning on attending Western Illinois University. Maddy says she will play softball for them too. Maddy has a younger brother who is also athletic. She says the two of them are very competitive with each other.

Maddy Anderson

Waukesha North High School

Senior

Softball pitcher