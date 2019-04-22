× Brewers announce no more plastic straws at Miller Park ‘to reduce plastic waste’

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee Brewers on Earth Day, Monday, April 22, announced plastic straws will no longer be offered at Miller Park.

The Brewers shared the following message on Twitter Monday: “Plastic straws are one of many items that contribute to the 8 million metric tons of plastic waste impacting our oceans each year. We are partnering w/ @ delawarenorth to reduce plastic waste & will no longer offer them at Miller Park. Paper straws will be available upon request.”

Milwaukee Bucks officials in June 2018 announced plastic straws would not be available at Fiserv Forum — indicating that compostable food packaging would be used at the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center as part of their sustainability program.

The center’s general manager, Raj Saha, said the arena is committed to protecting the environment.