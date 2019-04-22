Deloise Lipsey, accused of aiding accused murderer Dariaz Higgins, in custody after testing positive for THC

MILWAUKEE — Deloise Lipsey, accused of harboring/aiding Dariaz Higgins, who stands accused of fatally shooting the mother of his child — which prompted an Amber Alert for 2-year-old Noelani Robinson, was in court Monday, April 22 in connection with two open cases filed against her.

Lipsey faces one count of harboring/aiding a felon after prosecutors said she was with Higgins before and after the fatal shooting of Sierra Robinson near 91st and Mill on March 11. The charges were filed on March 20.

She also faces two counts of theft of movable property from a person/corpse, as party to a crime, filed in January in connection with a case in which prosecutors said she and another woman offered hugs on New Year’s Eve 2018, and then stole people’s wallets.

In court on Monday, Lipsey tested positive for THC. She previously tested positive in March. The judge set $500 cash bail, and Lipsey was remanded into custody.

A hearing was scheduled for June 14.

Harboring/aiding charges

A criminal complaint said Deloise Lipsey, 31, was with Dariaz Higgins, 34, for several days before and after Sierra Robinson, 24, was fatally shot and another woman was wounded March 11 near 91st and Mill.

The complaint said Lipsey knew about the homicide, but did not contact police.

According to the criminal complaint, police interviewed Lipsey on March 16 — the day after a body preliminarily identified as that of 2-year-old Noelani Robinson was located in Minnesota, and three days after Higgins’ arrest in Milwaukee.

Lipsey indicated she lives in Milwaukee and Las Vegas — and “decided to return to Milwaukee because that is where her family is and because she has an open case” in the city.

Lipsey was charged Jan. 3 with two counts of theft of movable property from a person/corpse after prosecutors said she and another woman asked people for hugs on New Year’s Eve 2018, and pick-pocketed them. According to a criminal complaint, Lipsey and Junise Thompkins first approached a man just after midnight on Dec. 31 near Wells and Broadway in Milwaukee. Prosecutors said Lipsey asked the man for “a birthday hug,” and he took her up on it. They began “hugging and dancing,” and when they parted ways, the man realized his wallet had been stolen. A similar scenario unfolded at their next stop near the bars on Water Street — where prosecutors said a man’s wallet was stolen after the women “hugged” and “danced on him.” The victims quickly reported the crimes to police, and in less than an hour, the women were stopped downtown. Investigators said police found credit cards, driver’s licenses and debit cards belonging to the victims.

Ten days prior to the interview, on March 6, Lipsey told police she was in Las Vegas and received a phone call from Dariaz Higgins. He “told her to fly to Minnesota to meet him.” On March 8, Lipsey arrived in Minneapolis and was picked up by Higgins and another person. The three of them drove for about an hour and a half “to a city she had never been to before. She found out the next morning that she was in Austin, Minnesota.” She said on March 9, she stayed at a motel while Higgins was gone all day.

The complaint said Lipsey and Higgins left Austin for Minneapolis on March 10, with a “black Nissan that Higgins had as a rental.” Before they left, Higgins “went to his room and got the ‘trash’ out of the room.” Lipsey said that it was not unusual for them to take their trash from hotel rooms as they frequently have leftover drug evidence. The complaint said Higgins put the “trash” into the tailgate area of the Nissan and they drove off.

According to the criminal complaint, Lipsey and Higgins then drove to Minneapolis. On the way, Higgins wanted Lipsey to “take a side road.” They then drove until Higgins said he had to urinate. When they pulled to the side of the road, the Nissan got stuck. Higgins “then opened the back tailgate to get rid of the trash, but another vehicle pulled up and that person helped to push the Nissan out of the snow.” Once driving again, Higgins told Lipsey to pull over a few miles later. The complaint said “Higgins then got out, opened the rear tailgate, and threw out the ‘trash.'”

Higgins and Lipsey then drove to Minneapolis, but then Higgins “said that he needed to get money from Rochester,” so they drove there.

They arrived in Milwaukee early on the morning of March 11. The complaint said after doing drugs and buying liquor, Higgins and Lipsey parted ways in the late morning. Around 1 p.m. that day, Higgins is accused of fatally shooting Sierra Robinson and injuring another woman near 91st and Mill.

The complaint said Higgins and Lipsey met up on the afternoon of March 11, and soon got back on the road. Lipsey received a phone call from a person she knows. The complaint said this person “asked her where she was, and she lied to the person and said that she was alone.” The person she was talking to then told her that Higgins had shot two women multiple times, killed “Cherish,” and taken the baby. Higgins then told her to put the phone on speaker, which she did, and she then told the person that she was OK. At this point, “she was scared, but decided to play along with Higgins.”

That night, an Amber Alert was issued for 2-year-old Noelani Robinson.

Lipsey and Higgins drove through Chicago toward Michigan — first Detroit and then in the Lansing area. They spent the night at a motel. On March 12, after sleeping, the complaint said Lipsey needed to go to Walmart. While there, Lipsey, “asked (Higgins) what he needed and he told her bleach” — which she bought for him, but did not know why he needed it.

After the visit to Walmart, the two parked behind a hotel and “were smoking marijuana, taking pills and drinking Hennessy.” While doing that, the complaint said “two police cars pulled into the lot and pulled up onto them. A police officer asked her for her ID and she gave it to him. As she was doing that, another police officer asked Higgins for his ID and Higgins pulled off, leaving her behind. The other police car chased Higgins.” The officer talked to Lipsey, but the complaint said “she did not tell him that the car being chased was being driven by a murder suspect.”

Police in Livonia, Michigan offered more details on and video from the officer’s encounter with Higgins and Lipsey:

Higgins was arrested the next day, March 13, in Milwaukee, along with another man.

A body believed to be Noelani Robinson's was found two days later, March 15, in Minnesota. The medical examiner said Robinson suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

During the interview with Milwaukee police on March 16, Lipsey said "she 'messed up' by not alerting somebody or notifying the police in Michigan about Higgins, and by continuing to secure hotel rooms for him after she knew he was wanted for shooting and killing the child's mother and shooting the other woman."

Amended charges were filed against Dariaz Higgins in early April -- one count of first degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of Sierra Robinson, attempted first degree intentional homicide for the shooting of Robinson's friend who was injured that day near 91st and Mill, and one count of first degree recklessly endangering safety for injuries to a neighbor that day. He pleaded not guilty on April 18. He's due in court for a status conference on May 23.

Noelani Robinson's death remains under investigation.

Below is a timeline of important events in this case, according to prosecutors:

March 6: Deloise Lipsey was in Las Vegas and received a call from Dariaz Higgins -- to fly to Minnesota to meet him.

March 8: Lipsey landed in Minneapolis, where Higgins and another person picked her up. They drove to Austin, Minnesota.

March 9: Lipsey stayed at a motel while Higgins was gone all day.

March 10: Higgins told Lipsey they needed to change motels and head back to Minneapolis. As they were putting their belongings in the vehicle Higgins had rented, Lipsey said Higgins took "trash" from his separate room and put it in the trunk. She said this "wasn't unusual for them as they frequently have leftover drug evidence." During the drive, Higgins wanted to take a side road. The vehicle pulled over because Higgins said he needed to urinate. While pulled over, the vehicle became stuck in snow. Higgins was about to throw out the "trash" when another driver pulled over to help push the vehicle out of the snow. They pulled over again after a few miles and Higgins "threw out the trash." After arriving in Minneapolis, Higgins then directed them to Rochester to get money.

March 11: Lipsey and Higgins drove to Milwaukee, arriving early in the morning. After doing drugs and buying liquor, they parted ways in the late morning. At 1 p.m., Higgins fatally shot Sierra Robinson and wounded another woman near 91st and Mill, according to prosecutors. At 2 p.m., Lipsey and Higgins met up again to buy Higgins' glasses. They then got on the freeway and drove for several hours. In the early evening, Lipsey received a call from a friend informing her that Higgins had shot two women and took his daughter, Noelani. Lipsey said at that point, "she was scared, but decided to play along with Higgins." That evening, they drove through Chicago to Detroit. Around 8 p.m., an Amber Alert was issued for Noelani Robinson, believed to have been abducted by Higgins, her father.

March 12: Lipsey and Higgins arrived in Lansing, where they rented a motel. Lipsey paid cash. She then went to Walmart, where he told her to buy him bleach. She told investigators she didn't know what it was for. Criminal charges were filed against Higgins for the 91st and Mill double shooting. Lipsey and Higgins went back to the Lansing motel -- drinking and doing drugs in a vehicle in the parking lot. Two squads pulled up, and they were asked for their IDs. As Lipsey was out of the vehicle giving them her ID, Higgins sped off in the vehicle, leaving Lipsey behind. One officer chased Higgins, while the other stayed with her. She never told that officer that Higgins was a murder suspect.

March 13: Higgins and another man were arrested on Milwaukee's far northwest side.

March 15: Noelani Robinson's body was found wrapped in a blanket in a ditch near Austin, Minnesota. A preliminary investigation revealed the manner of death was homicide due to blunt force trauma to the head.

March 16: Lipsey was interviewed by Milwaukee police. Prosecutors said she acknowledged she "messed up" by not alerting somebody or notifying police that she was with Higgins.

March 17: Higgins appeared in court in Milwaukee County on charges in the 91st and Mill shooting. Cash bond was set at $1 million. Lipsey was arrested and held in the Milwaukee Count Jail on $50,000.

March 18: The alleged accomplice arrested with Higgins was released from custody. No charges were filed.

March 20: Lipsey was charged with harboring/aiding a fugitive. She made her initial court appearance and was released on a $3,500 signature bond.