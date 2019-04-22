× Developer proposes 5-story hotel for former Brett Favre’s Steakhouse site in Green Bay

GREEN BAY — A developer wants to replace the closed Brett Favre’s Steakhouse with a five-story hotel, according to WLUK.

WLUK reported t hotel, which would be called the Legacy, would contain 79 guest rooms comprised of 65 studio suites, 11 classic suites and three grand suites. There would also be a lobby bar and restaurant (Brasserie) on the main level, as well as a smaller bar and rooftop patio on the fifth floor. There would also be two meeting rooms, a wellness center and a fitness center, according to the .

The hotel would keep the steakhouse’s address, 1004 Brett Favre Pass.

The plan requires a variance from Green Bay’s maximum height requirement for the site, which city staff recommended be granted. The Plan Commission was set to review the project Monday evening, April 22.

Twice before, a Staybridge Hotel was proposed to be connected to the restaurant but was never built.

This is a new proposal from different owners, according to city documents.

The former Brett Favre’s Steakhouse changed its name to Hall of Fame Chophouse in 2017. The restaurant closed in 2018.