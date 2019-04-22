Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

Mark your calendars: Summerfest reveals headliners, dates for Miller Lite Oasis stage

Posted 5:00 am, April 22, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest announced on Monday, April 22 the anticipated lineup of headliners slated for the Miller Lite Oasis during Summerfest. This year’s lineup features:

June 26 10:00 p.m. Steve Aoki
June 27 4:00 p.m. Paul Oakenfold
  10:00 p.m. Gryffin
June 28 10:15 p.m. The Lonely Island
June 29 10:00 p.m. Jordan Davis
June 30 10:00 p.m. The National
July 2 8:00 p.m. Frenship
  10:00 p.m. CHVRCHES
July 3 6:30 p.m. Hawthorne Heights
  8:00 p.m. YUNGBLUD
  10:00 p.m. Taking Back Sunday
July 4 10:00 p.m. Chase Rice
July 5 4:00 p.m. Jesus Jones
  10:00 p.m. The Head and the Heart
July 6 10:00 p.m. Atmosphere
July 7 10:00 p.m. TBA

Again, this year, fans may purchase tickets to the Level Up Deck at the Miller Lite Oasis, which features exclusive access to Level Up’s private bar, seating, flat screen TV’s, and restrooms. The ticket also includes admission to Summerfest, complimentary beverages, and Wi-Fi. Level Up tickets are on sale NOW at https://summerfest.com/level-up.

All performers and show times are subject to change. You are urged to check Summerfest.com for updates, to purchase tickets, and to see the full Summerfest lineup.

Summerfest 2019 takes place June 26-June 30 and July 2-7, 2019, closed on July 1.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.