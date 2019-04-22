× Mark your calendars: Summerfest reveals headliners, dates for Miller Lite Oasis stage

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest announced on Monday, April 22 the anticipated lineup of headliners slated for the Miller Lite Oasis during Summerfest. This year’s lineup features:

June 26 10:00 p.m. Steve Aoki June 27 4:00 p.m. Paul Oakenfold 10:00 p.m. Gryffin June 28 10:15 p.m. The Lonely Island June 29 10:00 p.m. Jordan Davis June 30 10:00 p.m. The National July 2 8:00 p.m. Frenship 10:00 p.m. CHVRCHES July 3 6:30 p.m. Hawthorne Heights 8:00 p.m. YUNGBLUD 10:00 p.m. Taking Back Sunday July 4 10:00 p.m. Chase Rice July 5 4:00 p.m. Jesus Jones 10:00 p.m. The Head and the Heart July 6 10:00 p.m. Atmosphere July 7 10:00 p.m. TBA

Again, this year, fans may purchase tickets to the Level Up Deck at the Miller Lite Oasis, which features exclusive access to Level Up’s private bar, seating, flat screen TV’s, and restrooms. The ticket also includes admission to Summerfest, complimentary beverages, and Wi-Fi. Level Up tickets are on sale NOW at https://summerfest.com/level-up.

All performers and show times are subject to change. You are urged to check Summerfest.com for updates, to purchase tickets, and to see the full Summerfest lineup.

Summerfest 2019 takes place June 26-June 30 and July 2-7, 2019, closed on July 1.