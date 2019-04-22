× Medical examiner: 18-year-old dies after wreck involving school bus at 40th and North

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office is now investigating the death of an 18-year-old man who died after colliding with a school bus on Thursday, April 18.

The wreck happened near the intersection of 40th and North Ave. around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday following a police pursuit and shooting investigation.

The 18-year-old died at Froedtert Hospital on Sunday, April 21 from injuries suffered from the wreck.

Officials say an autopsy is pending.