Men notice woman eating alone, invite her to join them in touching act of kindness

OXFORD, Ala. — A beautiful gesture at an Alabama restaurant has gone viral.

A man named Jamario Howard posted on Facebook that he and two of his friends went to eat at a restaurant in Oxford last week when he noticed a woman sitting alone.

Jamario wrote, “My exact thoughts was, ‘Dang, I’d hate to have to eat alone.’”

That’s when he decided to do something about it. Jamario said he walked up to the woman and asked if he could sit with her. She said, “Yes,” and as they started talking, he learned she lost her husband, and their 60th anniversary was the next day.

“I instantly gave my condolences and asked her to come eat with us, which she was excited to do,” Jamario wrote.

“The point in this is, always be kind and be nice to people. You never know what they are going through. This woman changed my outlook on life and how I look at other people. Everyone has a story so do not judge!” he continued. Jamario ended his Facebook post with an important reminder for people to go see their moms and grandparents. “They miss you!!” he said.

His Facebook post has been shared more than 30K times and has thousands of comments from people who love what he did. One person wrote, “Faith in humanity restored.” Another said, “Your mommas should be proud of the young men they have raised!”