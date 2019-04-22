Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

MPD: Employee of school discharges weapon, injures 10-year-old student

Posted 11:35 am, April 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:40AM, April 22, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a “shots fired” call that happened inside of a school located near 8th and Lincoln on the city’s south side.

Officials say on April 5, an employee of the school brought a firearm inside of the building which subsequently discharged. A 10-year-old student was struck by the bullet, causing a bruise. However, the bullet did not penetrate the child’s skin, officials say.

MPD was notified of this incident on April 17. The employee was arrested and criminal charges will be presented to the District Attorney’s office in the upcoming days.

