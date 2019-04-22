× MPD: Pursuit ends with crash near 12th and Wisconsin Ave.

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police confirm a pursuit ended in a crash near 12th and Wisconsin early Monday, April 12.

Officials say the pursuit was initiated by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) near Martin Luther King Dr. and Locust. Officials say deputies terminated the pursuit — and Milwaukee police took over as the primary agency. Eventually, the suspect vehicle ended up losing a front tire and crashing near 12th and Wisconsin Ave.

The driver fled the scene on foot — and was later taken into custody.

It is unclear why MCSO initiated its portion of the pursuit. MPD says its officers pursued for reckless driving.

The crash ended around 3 a.m.