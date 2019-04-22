Open Record: Trials and tribulations

MILWAUKEE — In episode six of Open Record, Amanda St. Hilaire uncovers unique patterns in the ways kids are disciplined at school. Jenna Sachs gets real about the free trial industry. And, Bryan Polcyn reveals “all the secrets” when it comes to how their stories get scripted.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Open Record”: via RSS | iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher|iHeartRadio



Follow Bryan on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Follow Jenna on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Follow Amanda on social media: Facebook | Twitter

About the Podcast: “Open Record”