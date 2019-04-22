Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

Open Record: Trials and tribulations

MILWAUKEE — In episode six of Open Record, Amanda St. Hilaire uncovers unique patterns in the ways kids are disciplined at school. Jenna Sachs gets real about the free trial industry. And, Bryan Polcyn reveals “all the secrets” when it comes to how their stories get scripted.

