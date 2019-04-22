Open Record: Trials and tribulations

MILWAUKEE — In episode six of Open Record, Amanda St. Hilaire uncovers unique patterns in the ways kids are disciplined at school. Jenna Sachs gets real about the free trial industry. And, Bryan Polcyn reveals “all the secrets” when it comes to how their stories get scripted.
Related show links:
-
‘We don’t live in that day and age anymore:’ Behavior that sent you to detention now likely to send your children to court
-
Not always free: Investigation reveals free trial offers are a multi-billion dollar industry
