Police: Inmate who escaped Felmers Correctional found ‘hiding in a baby crib’ in Illinois

STEGER, Ill. — A minimum-security inmate who escaped from Felmers O. Chaney Correctional Center on April 19 was found “hiding in a baby crib with a blanket covering him,” police in Steger, Illinois said Monday, April 22.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections announced the escape of Trezelle Bishop around 8 a.m. on April 19.

According to Steger police, around 10:30 a.m. on April 19, officers were advised that Trezelle Bishop had a known associate, and they looked up contacts with that associate, and obtained an address. They went to that location and made contact with the known associate, and after several minutes of speaking with her, officers learned Bishop might be there.

Everyone was removed from the residence, including the known associate and several juveniles.

Officers were given consent to search the property, and found Bishop hiding in the crib. He was taken into custody without incident.

He was being held at the Will County Detention Facility for extradition to Wisconsin.

Online court records showed Bishop, 27, in February 2018 pleaded guilty to one count of misappropriating ID information to obtain money, filed in November 2017 out of Milwaukee County.

He was sentenced to serve two years in prison and two years extended supervision in July 2018.