President Trump ‘not even a little bit’ worried about impeachment

April 22, 2019

US President Donald Trump walks with First Lady Melania Trump during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on April 22, 2019. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says that “nobody” disobeys his orders, a reference to the Mueller report, which paints a deeply unflattering picture of his presidency.

President Trump made the comments Monday during the annual Easter Egg roll when asked by reporters about special counsel Robert Mueller’s portrayal of a White House in which staffers often ignore the president’s orders.

The report suggested that some of those refusals helped protect the president from himself.

But President Trump insisted Monday: “Nobody disobeys my orders.”

President Trump was also asked whether he was worried about impeachment, a talking point among some liberal Democrats.

His reply? “Not even a little bit.”

