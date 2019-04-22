Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

Sound the alarm: Free smoke alarm installation on April 27

Posted 9:19 am, April 22, 2019, by , Updated at 10:19AM, April 22, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- Sound the alarm -- this event is free and it could help save your family. Justin Kern with the American Red Cross and Lt. Michael ball with the Milwaukee Fire Department talk about a city-wide event happening this weekend.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.