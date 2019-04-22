Sound the alarm: Free smoke alarm installation on April 27

MILWAUKEE -- Sound the alarm -- this event is free and it could help save your family. Justin Kern with the American Red Cross and Lt. Michael ball with the Milwaukee Fire Department talk about a city-wide event happening this weekend.
