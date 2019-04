MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee officials produced a video which aims to end reckless driving in the city.

The video, first released on Oct. 2, 2018, features Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton, Public Safety Chair Bob Donovan and Police Chief Alfonso Morales. They explain the consequences of reckless driving, goals for safer Milwaukee streets and the police department’s pursuit policy.

The video uses the hashtag #KeepMKEStreetsSafe.