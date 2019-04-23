‘Amazing adult playground:’ Punch Bowl Social is taking things to a whole new level

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Punch Bowl Social. Punch Bowl Social is a sort of playground from adults -- with games like bowling, karaoke, shuffleboard and bocce. Brian spent the morning checking out their games, 360 bar, and sampling some of their food.

About Punch Bowl Social (website)

Milwaukee has always been famous for it's cold brews and lake views but Punch Bowl Social is taking things to a whole new level here in MKE. Located smack in the heart of the action, you’ll know us because we have the shiniest, glassiest, sexiest new building in town. And in this amazing adult playground, you’ll find a scratch kitchen serving up culinary nirvana, hand-crafted beverages, a beautiful outdoor beer garden as well as two big partios- not to mention an endless menu of games like bowling, karaoke, shuffleboard and bocce. Come on in- it’s time we all win at adulting.