Bad day at the lake: Fish turn up dead for fishing rodeo

Posted 1:17 pm, April 23, 2019, by , Updated at 01:18PM, April 23, 2019

TUPELO, Miss. — A children’s fishing rodeo went mostly belly-up in northeast Mississippi after a contractor stocked the lake with diseased and dying catfish.

Tupelo Parks & Recreation Director Alex Farned tells The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that few of the 300 kids who showed up for the Friday fishing competition caught anything.

Farned says a contractor delivered 1,700 catfish Wednesday. He says the fish were packed too tightly in the truck and had a bacterial infection. Fish began floating to the surface of Veterans Park lake on Thursday. Farned says city workers have skimmed out more than 1,000 dead fish and buried them in a pit.

Farned says the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks hired the fish supplier and will help restore the lake’s catfish population once the situation stabilizes.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.