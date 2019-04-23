Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

Bucks’ fans welcome team home after Round 1 sweep of Detroit

Posted 5:56 am, April 23, 2019, by and , Updated at 06:07AM, April 23, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Bucks' fans greeted the team at Mitchell International Airport  early Tuesday morning, April 23 following their four-game sweep of the Pistons for the first series win since 2001.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat Detroit 127-104 on Monday night, completing a four-game sweep of the Pistons and advancing to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2001.

Milwaukee closed the third quarter with a 17-3 run, taking a 10-point lead into the fourth after the Pistons had led much of the way. Detroit set an NBA record with its 14th consecutive playoff loss, a skid that began in 2008.

The Bucks will face Boston in the second round. The Celtics are coming off a sweep of their own against Indiana.

