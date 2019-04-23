Cat found alive weeks after fire at White Oaks Apartments in Bayside

BAYSIDE — Sifting through the rubble weeks after a massive fire tore through the White Oaks Apartments in Bayside, a cat belonging to a resident was found alive!

According to officials, the fire on March 30 started on a first-floor balcony and moved quickly throughout the building. Dozens of units were completely destroyed.

Cleaning up from the blaze on Tuesday, April 23, authorities had a miraculous discovery. Angel, a cat belonging to a former resident, was located inside.

Angel was reunited with her owner on Tuesday, and taken to the Wisconsin Humane Society to get checked out.

It’s proof cats really do have nine lives!