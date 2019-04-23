‘Everything is about support:’ Fundraiser held in Menomonee Falls for kids battling cancer

MENOMONEE FALLS — The community came together Tuesday, April 23 to show support for kids battling cancer in Menomonee Falls.

Four students in the School District of Menomonee Falls are battling cancer, so the Menomonee Falls High School Business Academy students organized a fundraiser to help cover the families’ medical bills and to spread awareness about childhood cancer.

“To us, everything is about support. Just letting you know that everyone’s affected. No one’s left out. It’s just huge for us,” said Sue Trzebiatowski, mother.

The fundraiser included basketball tournaments, raffle baskets, music and concessions.

This marked the second year of the event.