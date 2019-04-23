Fireworks display in downtown Milwaukee Tuesday night was part of marriage proposal 🎆💍

MILWAUKEE — There were a lot of questions from FOX6 viewers and on the internet and social media Tuesday night, April 23, after people spotted fireworks in downtown Milwaukee.

FOX6’s Ben Handelman confirmed the display was part of a marriage proposal. A fireworks company was hired to set them off.

Many thought it might have been a tribute to Joe Bartolotta, who passed away on April 22 at the age of 60. The Bartolottas used to run the U.S. Bank Fireworks Show. While it wasn’t a tribute to Joe Bartolotta, his family was involved in the fireworks display Tuesday night.

Congratulations to the newly engaged couple!