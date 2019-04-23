Florida deputies placed on restrictive duty after video appears to show one of them slamming teen’s head

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Two Broward County sheriff’s deputies are on “restricted administrative assignment” after a video surfaced that appears to show one of them slamming a teenage boy’s head into the ground.

Sgt. Gregory Lacerra and Deputy Christopher Krickovich have also been ordered to surrender their sheriff’s office identification cards and their official-issued weapons, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities launched an internal affairs investigation after the video surfaced last week. It appears to show a Florida deputy spraying pepper spray in the face of a teen boy. As the teen appears to walk away with his hands on his face, the deputy follows him, grabs him and slams him to the ground.

Another deputy then jumps onto the boy’s back, slams his face into the pavement more than once and punches the teen in the head.

In the background, bystanders can be heard yelling “What are you doing?” and “He’s bleeding.”

The video, which has since gone viral on social media, has sparked outrage.

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony released a video statement Friday saying there would be a “thorough investigation” into the incident.

“We will look at this as a fact-finding measure to ensure that we hold folks accountable,” said Tony, who was appointed to his position about three months ago. “I was appointed to this position exclusively about accountability and that accountability will be held not just for sake of when we are right, but in the cases where we may be wrong.”

The office of Broward County State Attorney Mike Satz is also investigating, he said in a statement Monday.

Prosecutors were expected to meet Tuesday with the attorneys for the family of the 15-year-old boy, Satz said.