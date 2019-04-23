FOX6 News: Proud winners of 6 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in 2019

MILWAUKEE — FOX6 News is proud to announce that it has been awarded six Edward R. Murrow Awards by the Radio Television Digital News Association.
FOX6 News won regional awards for the following categories and stories:
Multimedia
FOX6Now.com, FOX6 News Digital Staff
Newscast
FOX6 News at 9 – Sun Prairie Explosion Aftermath
Breaking News Coverage
Historic Church Fire
Excellence in Innovation
School Bus Inspection Database, Amanda St. Hilaire & LeeAnn Watson
Excellence in Sound
More Than Words, Andy Konkle & Eric Litsheim
Excellence in Video
The Last Straw, Andy Konkle
Congratulations to our team — and thank you for your support of FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com.
RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971; the awards recognize the best journalism produced by radio, television and online news organizations around the world.