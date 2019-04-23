FOX6 News: Proud winners of 6 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in 2019

MILWAUKEE — FOX6 News is proud to announce that it has been awarded six Edward R. Murrow Awards by the Radio Television Digital News Association.

FOX6 News won regional awards for the following categories and stories:

Multimedia

FOX6Now.com, FOX6 News Digital Staff

Newscast

FOX6 News at 9 – Sun Prairie Explosion Aftermath

Breaking News Coverage

Historic Church Fire

Excellence in Innovation

School Bus Inspection Database, Amanda St. Hilaire & LeeAnn Watson

Excellence in Sound

More Than Words, Andy Konkle & Eric Litsheim

Excellence in Video

The Last Straw, Andy Konkle

Congratulations to our team — and thank you for your support of FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com.

RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971; the awards recognize the best journalism produced by radio, television and online news organizations around the world.