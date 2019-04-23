MILWAUKEE -- When they find themselves in a world where they don't fit in -- the "UglyDolls" discover the importance of being true to yourself. Gino recently spoke with Kelly Clarkson about the important message "UglyDolls" sends kids and adults.
Gino talks with Kelly Clarkson about ‘UglyDolls’
-
Kelly Clarkson invites MCTS driver onstage during Green Bay concert
-
Gino talks with ‘Stranger Things’ actor David Harbour about becoming ‘Hellboy’
-
Gino talks with Nick Jonas about the new animated film ‘Ugly Dolls’
-
Gino talks with Ellie Fanning about the new movie ‘Teen Spirit’
-
A kids movie adults will actually enjoy! Gino sits down with the cast of ‘The Lego Movie 2’
-
-
Who would you line up to get an autograph from?
-
Reading the minds of men: Gino talks with Taraji P. Henson about movie ‘What Men Want’
-
Gino talks about the nominees for the 91st Academy Awards
-
FOX6’s Gino Salomone sits down with the stars of ‘Replicas’
-
Gino talks with the cast of ‘Shazam!’
-
-
Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston talk about their new movie ‘The Upside’
-
$50-$100 entrance fee: R. Kelly makes brief paid appearance at Illinois club
-
Gino shares his picks for best supporting actor and actress