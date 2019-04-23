× Gov. Evers says it was Foxconn that wanted to renegotiate its contract

MADISON — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says in a letter to a top Foxconn Technology Group executive that the Taiwan-based company approached the state about renegotiating its contract, not the other way around.

Republican legislative leaders have accused Evers of trying to undermine the deal by saying last week the contract was being renegotiated.

But Evers says in the Tuesday letter to Foxconn executive Louis Woo that Woo brought up wanting to change the contract during a meeting in March. Evers says Woo wanted to “better align the terms with the evolving project and global marketplace.”

Evers says to his knowledge that was the first time Foxconn or the state talked about amending the contract.

The current deal would award Foxconn more than $4 billion in state and local tax credits for a display screen manufacturing factory and campus near Racine.