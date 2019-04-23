‘Heart of the business:’ Burglar got away with expensive point-of-sale equipment at La Caribeña 

MILWAUKEE — A brazen burglar snatched $5,000 worth of equipment from a restaurant on Milwaukee’s south side, and as of Tuesday, April 23, he was still on the run — with police working to figure out who he is.

Officers with MPD’s District 5 were among the first on scene early Tuesday morning at La Caribeña on Pearl Street near Mitchell Street — where the door is always open, but on Tuesday, it wasn’t because they wanted it to be. It was because the glass had been shattered.

“There are good things that come from bad things,” said Edwin Ordonez, owner.

Ordonez said the bad was caught on camera Tuesday.

“There he go — with the heart of the business,” said Ordonez.

The video showed the burglar wearing a hood, using a rock to break through the door. He then went straight to the bar for the cash register.

“He was holding a big rock. He got out of the restaurant pretty quick and started running south,” said Ordonez.

That wasn’t the end of it.

“By surprise, he came back again 36 minutes later,” said Ordonez.

This time, he wasn’t wearing the hood.

“The second time he came, he revealed his face. He was not wearing no gloves, nothing. He was really confident that he was able to get whatever he wanted in this place,” said Ordonez.

The burglar got away with both cash registers — which were empty. The biggest loss was $5,000 worth of equipment for the point-of-sale system.

“They use the system to put the orders. It prints to the kitchen, numbers, credit cards. It’s pretty much everything,” said Ordonez. “I still don’t blame our community. I think this is person that doesn’t live around here.”

MPD confirmed they’re looking for one male suspect.