It’s National English Muffin Day! Ways you can celebrate

MILWAUKEE -- It's National English Muffin Day! Chef Katherine Tonn of the Gouda Girls joins FOX6 WakeUp with how you can celebrate.

Cheese Plate English Muffin Sandwich Ingredients 1 Light Multigrain English Muffin 1 pat blackberry thyme butter 1 slice of bacon, cooked crispy and split in half

2 slices white cheddar

1 small handful of candied pecans

Directions Split English Muffin in half and toast. Immediately spread the blackberry thyme butter on the bottom half and top with crispy bacon, white cheddar, and candied pecans. Place the other half of the English Muffin on top and serve.

MOJITO

The mint and tartness of this gourmet butter deliciously complements the light sweetness of a Thomas’ Blueberry English Muffin.

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter (room temperature)

1/2 cup fresh mint, chopped

2 tablespoons lime juice (about 1 fresh lime)

1 tablespoon lime zest (about 1 fresh lime)

1/4 teaspoon salt

EVERYTHING BAGEL

Indulge in the flavors of an everything bagel with this gourmet butter on your favorite Thomas’ Original English Muffin.

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter (room temperature)

1 tablespoon poppy seeds

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

1 tablespoon garlic flakes

1 tablespoon dried onion flakes

1/2 tablespoon large flake salt

Blackberry and Thyme

Treat yourself to the taste of dessert with this sweet and delicious gourmet butter on a Thomas’ Cinnamon Raisin English Muffin.

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter (room temperature)

3 tablespoons blackberry preserves

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon thyme, finely chopped