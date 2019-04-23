It’s National English Muffin Day! Ways you can celebrate

MILWAUKEE -- It's National English Muffin Day! Chef Katherine Tonn of the Gouda Girls joins FOX6 WakeUp with how you can celebrate.
Cheese Plate English Muffin Sandwich
Ingredients
2 slices white cheddar
1 small handful of candied pecans
Directions
MOJITO
The mint and tartness of this gourmet butter deliciously complements the light sweetness of a Thomas’ Blueberry English Muffin.
1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter (room temperature)
1/2 cup fresh mint, chopped
2 tablespoons lime juice (about 1 fresh lime)
1 tablespoon lime zest (about 1 fresh lime)
1/4 teaspoon salt
EVERYTHING BAGEL
Indulge in the flavors of an everything bagel with this gourmet butter on your favorite Thomas’ Original English Muffin.
1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter (room temperature)
1 tablespoon poppy seeds
1 tablespoon sesame seeds
1 tablespoon garlic flakes
1 tablespoon dried onion flakes
1/2 tablespoon large flake salt
Blackberry and Thyme
Treat yourself to the taste of dessert with this sweet and delicious gourmet butter on a Thomas’ Cinnamon Raisin English Muffin.
1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter (room temperature)
3 tablespoons blackberry preserves
1 tablespoon honey
1 teaspoon thyme, finely chopped