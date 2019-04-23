Marquette’s new Athletic and Human Performance Research Center dedicated April 29

MILWAUKEE — After 12 months of construction and years of planning, FOX6 News on Tuesday, April 23 checked out a new building on Marquette University’s campus.

The $24 million, 46,000 square foot Athletic and Human Performance Research Center was called a game-changer for athletics at the university.

In addition to serving as a dedicated research space, it offers something else that was desperately needed for the lacrosse and golf teams.

“We’ve got two teams in here that had really no place to call home at all. They played through six seasons with no locker room at all — not even a bad locker room — just no locker room. To see the looks on their faces when they walk into the building — it’s truly priceless,” said Bill Scholl, VP and director of intercollegiate athletics at MU.

This was the second project from the university’s “Comprehensive Campus Master Plan” to be implemented. The first was The Commons, a 890-bed residence hall.

The Athletic and Human Performance Research Center will be dedicated on April 29.