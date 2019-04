× MCSO: Inmate who died identified as 49-year-old Malcolm Barnes

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office identified on Tuesday, April 23 the inmate who died in a Milwaukee Fire Department medical unit on Monday. Officials say the man is 49-year-old Malcolm Barnes.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and the results are pending.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department is conducting the investigation.