Recognize him? Port Washington police need your help to ID theft suspect

Posted 1:40 pm, April 23, 2019, by , Updated at 01:44PM, April 23, 2019

PORT WASHINGTON — Port Washington police are looking for your help to identify a theft suspect.

Officials said in a Wisconsin Crime Alert Network notice that an unidentified subject walked out of Piggly Wiggly on Seven Hills Road with a basket full of groceries without paying. This happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 20. He got into a gold-colored Chrysler Sebring convertible with no plates.

If you have information that could help authorities identify this man, you are urged to call 262-284-2611.

