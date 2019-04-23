× Summerfest announces BMO Harris Pavilion headliners and performance dates

MILWAUKEE –Summerfest announced Tuesday morning, April 23 the lineup of headliners slated for the BMO Harris Pavilion with Miller Lite.

This year the lineup features:

June 26 10:00 p.m. Foreigner June 27 4:00 p.m. Foghat 9:45 p.m. Elle King June 28 9:45 p.m. Brandi Carlile June 29 9:45 p.m. Chicago June 30 9:45 p.m. TBA July 2 9:45 p.m. Chaka Khan July 3 9:45 p.m. The Roots July 4 9:45 p.m. X Ambassadors July 5 4:00 p.m. The Spinners 9:45 p.m. Dashboard Confessional July 6 8:00 p.m. Dark Star Orchestra July 7

9:45 p.m.

Jason Mraz

“We are very excited for another great year of Summerfest, and we look forward to welcoming renowned artists from across all genres to the BMO Harris Pavilion,” said Jud Snyder, Senior Executive, Southeast Wisconsin, BMO Harris Bank. “We enjoy making Summerfest a great experience for all of our customers and encourage them to partake in the “BMO Effect” perks we have prepared for them.”

BMO Effect perks include:

A dedicated entrance to Summerfest located south of the box office that offers BMO Harris Bank customers easy accessible and exclusive entry to the festival.

FREE ATM transactions on the grounds throughout Summerfest and the entire festival season for BMO Harris Bank customers.

A 15% discount on Summerfest merchandise at the on-site store when using a BMO Harris Bank debit or credit card.

Summerfest will once again offer a seating option at the BMO Harris Pavilion with Miller Lite for all headlining performances. This policy offers Summerfest fans the choice of free general admission seats or reserved seats available for purchase. All seats will be clearly marked within the venue.

FREE Festival Seating:

The majority of seating in the BMO Harris Pavilion will be available FREE to the public on a first come, first served basis, the day of the show. Similar to other Summerfest stages, fans may occupy seats as they are available from the time Summerfest gates open.

Advance Purchase Tickets:

A select number of reserved tickets will be available for each headlining concert at the BMO Harris Pavilion with Miller Lite. Fans may purchase a ticket for the headlining performance for $30.00 per concert, plus fees. Each reserved ticket includes admission to Summerfest on the day of the performance. Tickets go on sale May 13 – 17, 2019 and are available through Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Summerfest Box Office.

On sale dates for reserved seats at the BMO Harris Pavilion are as follows:

Foreigner Monday, May 13 10:00 a.m. Elle King Monday, May 13 12:00 p.m. Brandi Carlile Tuesday, May 14 10:00 a.m. Chicago Tuesday, May 14 12:00 p.m. Chaka Khan Wednesday, May 15 10:00 a.m. The Roots Wednesday, May 15 12:00 p.m. X Ambassadors Thursday, May 16 10:00 a.m. Dashboard Confessional Thursday, May 16 12:00 p.m. Dark Star Orchestra Friday, May 17 10:00 a.m. Jason Mraz Friday, May 17 12:00 p.m.

All performers and show times are subject to change. Please check Summerfest.com for updates, to purchase tickets and to see the full Summerfest lineup.