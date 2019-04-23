Titletown announces new partners in TitletownTech Development

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers and Titletown Development introduced on Tuesday, April 23 major new partners in TitletownTech’s venture fund, named TitletownTech’s Entrepreneur-In-Residence and announced an extended partnership with Delaware North to provide further service and entertainment in the development.

With the involvement of both local and national investors, TitletownTech will be able to further develop its venture fund, allowing for more investment in high-growth startups aligned with industries in Northeastern Wisconsin that will bring opportunity to the region.

The two-story, 46,000-square-foot TitletownTech building will devote approximately 11,000 square feet to TitletownTech’s operations on the second floor. Also located on the second floor will be offices for the leadership team that manages Titletown operations, as well as Titletown Development, the real estate development arm of the Packers.

The new concept powered by Topgolf Suites will be included on the first floor, with additional space for future commercial and entertainment establishments. The venue is expected to open in August.

Delaware North Sportservice, which has been the exclusive food and beverage service provider at Lambeau Field since 2012, has been a part of Titletown since the development opened in 2017, and it will continue bringing world-class service as a part of the TitletownTech building and Topgolf’s operations.

TitletownTech will open in the next few months, along with its innovation lab, venture studio and venture fund.