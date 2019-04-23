× ‘Trolls LIVE!’ coming to Milwaukee’s Miller High Life Theatre

MILWAUKEE — Poppy, Branch and all their Trolls friends are headed to Milwaukee for their first-ever live tour! “Trolls LIVE!” will come to life on stage at the Miller High Life Theatre Jan. 18 and 19 for five performances.

According to a news release, the journey begins when the Trolls’ Hug Time is unexpectedly put at risk. Knowing the only way to save it is by doing what the Trolls do best, Poppy hosts a toe-tapping, Trolls-tastic show! Poppy, Branch, Cooper, Cloud Guy, Smidge, Guy Diamond, Fuzzbert, Biggie (and of course Mr. Dinkles) invite you into the colorful world of Trolls Village for this interactive performance only the Trolls can create.

The news release says the show will be jam-packed with epic music, glitter, humor, and happiness.

“This is one Trolls party you won’t want to miss,” the release says.

Tickets for “Trolls LIVE!” go on sale May 3, 2019 and can be purchased at the Miller High Life Theatre Box Office or Ticketmaster.com.

