West Allis police searching for missing, endangered 58-year-old Eligio Alvarez-Marquez

Eligio Alvarez-Marquez

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police are looking to find a missing and endangered man. Officials say 58-year-old Eligio Alvarez-Marquez was last seen on Monday, April 22 at Aurora West Medical Center, located at 8901 W. Lincoln Avenue.

Authorities describe Alvarez-Marquez as a male, Hispanic, standing 5’3″ tall, weighing 190 pounds, with brown eyes and no hair. Officials say Alvarez-Marquez was last seen wearing light blue “scrub”-type pants and did not have shoes.

Alvarez-Marquez has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a Missing/Endangered Adult due to medical and cognitive issues. 

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alvarez-Marquez is asked to contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.

