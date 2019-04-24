1 year later, family seeks answers in Milwaukee man’s murder: ‘Don’t want him to be a cold case’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee family is searching for answers one year after their loved one was brutally murdered.

"Not a second goes by that I don't think about my son," said Caprice Williams, Jimmie Williams' mother.

Jimmie Williams was taken from this world April 21, 2018. A year later, little has come to light about what exactly happened the night he was gunned down.

"My fight to seek justice for him, that keeps me motivated," said Caprice Williams.

Jimmie Williams was shot near 18th and Locust. Milwaukee police said an unknown driver dropped him off at a fire station and took off. The 25-year-old father of five boys died a few days later.

"It's been tough," said Cathy Williams, Jimmie Williams' sister.

Cathy Williams said her brother was her protector.

"I don't want him to be a cold case. I want him to be a solved case," Cathy Williams said.

Williams' family gathered at a memorial tree near his childhood home on Wednesday, April 24 to remember his life.

"He always told me how beautiful I was. 'Grandma, you're so beautiful,'" said Cathleen Stone, Jimmie Williams' grandmother.

As his family continues to struggle with the loss, they pledged to keep his name alive until the person responsible for taking his life is found.

"If I could just have justice for him, maybe we could live with it a little better," said Cathleen Stone.

Milwaukee police said they continued to search for suspects in this homicide. If you have any information, you're asked to contact Milwaukee police.