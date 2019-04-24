LIVE: Investigators offer an update on their search for a missing 5-year-old Crystal Lake, IL boy

Brian Vaughn pleads not guilty to charges in fatal hit-and-run crash

MILWAUKEE — Brian Vaughn pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, April 24 to charges in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash at 17th and Highland in Milwaukee in August 2018.

The crash caused the death of 41-year-old Garrett Baublit and left a 31-year-old woman critically injured. Prosecutors say Vaughn was driving a stolen truck, and he cut off his GPS monitoring device two days before the crash.

Prosecutors say just after 4 a.m., a stolen truck was being driven at speeds reaching 84 miles-per-hour when it went through a red light and collided with the victim’s vehicle. After weeks on the run, and several high-speed chases, Vaughn was arrested at 19th and Congo.

Vaughn faces the following criminal charges:

  • Second degree reckless homicide
  • Second degree reckless injury
  • Hit-and-run involving death
  • Hit-and-run involving great bodily harm
  • Drive or operate vehicle without consent — two counts
  • Second degree recklessly endangering safety

In court Wednesday, Vaughn waived his right to a preliminary hearing — and the court found probable cause to bind him over for trial. Vaughn is due back in court on May 24.

