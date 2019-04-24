Cast a vote for Khris! Bucks forward a finalist for NBA Cares Community Assist Award

Posted 11:22 am, April 24, 2019, by

BOSTON, MA - NOVEMBER 1: Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles against the Boston Celtics during the second half at TD Garden on November 1, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton is one of 10 finalists for the season-long NBA Cares Community Assist Award, which honors a player’s strong commitment and positive impact on his community over the course of the 2018-19 season. The winner of the award will be chosen by fans on social media and an NBA executive panel.

Bucks fans can vote for Middleton on Twitter by using #NBACommunityAssist and #KhrisMiddleton in any tweet, or by CLICKING HERE, from now until Sunday, May 5 at 10:59 p.m. CT. Retweets are also counted and votes cast today and on the final day of voting will count twice.

DETROIT, MI – APRIL 22: Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks is pursued by Wayne Ellington #20 of the Detroit Pistons during the second half of Game Four of the first round of the 2019 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on April 22, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. The Bucks defeated the Pistons in four straight games, 127-104. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Earlier this season, Middleton received the NBA Cares Community Assist Award in December for his “12 Days of Khrismas” holiday initiative where he participated in 12 different acts of service with various people and community organizations in Wisconsin, South Carolina and Louisiana. In Milwaukee, Middleton hosted a holiday shopping spree with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee (BBBS), held a private screening of “The Grinch” with local youth in foster care, hosted more than 200 students from Milwaukee Public Schools at a Bucks games and surprised single mothers, teachers and local small business owners with small acts of kindness.

Outside of Milwaukee, Middleton bought holiday gift cards for all St. James-Santee Elementary School Head Start program families in his home state of South Carolina and donated $5,000 to The First Tee of Mansfield, a non-profit organization that teaches golf to children of color at Louisiana’s only black-owned golf course, as part of his “12 Days of Khrismas” initiative.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 11: Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks lays in a shot against Lauri Markkanen #24 of the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on February 11, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bucks defeated the Bulls 112-99. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Throughout his time in Milwaukee, Middleton has also formed a relationship with BBBS where he’s supported mentoring by hosting Thanksgiving dinners, holiday shopping sprees, basketball clinics and mentor appreciation nights. He’s also donated more than 300 tickets to the organization and has participated in events focused on building bonds between Bigs and Littles of BBBS.

Middleton joins Jarrett Allen (Brooklyn Nets), Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards), Mike Conley (Memphis Grizzlies), Tobias Harris (Philadelphia 76ers), LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz), Dwight Powell (Dallas Mavericks) and Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors) as finalists for this season’s award. The winner will be announced at the 2019 NBA Awards Presented by Kia on Monday, June 24.

To learn more about the NBA Community Assist Award, visit nba.com/communityassist.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.