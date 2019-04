ARIZONA — A driver was busted driving in the carpool lane with a mannequin in the passenger seat.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, it happened on State Route 202 near Alma School Wednesday, April 24.

Officials say the man was alone in the vehicle, but his passenger was a “dummy masquerade.”

Another one Busted! Don’t let this be you…. A driver was cited for HOV lane violation along the SR 202 at Alma School, for having a dummy masquerade as a passenger. pic.twitter.com/97xZVyi9dC — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) April 24, 2019

He was cited for HOV lane violation.