Funeral service for Joe Bartolotta to be held Saturday at Riverside Theater: 'No black attire' to be worn

MILWAUKEE — The funeral service for Joe Bartolotta will be held on Saturday, April 27 at 10 a.m. at The Riverside Theater (116 W. Wisconsin Ave). The service will be open to the public.

Tweets from The Bartolotta Restaurants say “In homage to Joe’s bright disposition that he brought every day, it is requested that no black attire be worn to the service.”

Also, “In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Italian Community Center, Discovery World or the Wisconsin Humane Society.”

Joe Bartolotta died on Monday night, April 22 at the age of 60. Those who know him say he wasn’t just an exceptional chef — but also an impressive philanthropist, a great humanitarian and an accomplished restaurateur.